Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 13 | Combatting Food Insecurity

Welcome back Wolverines! This week on Wellness for Wolverines, host Natalie Black discusses food insecurity with Amber Hendrickson and Kinsey Oldroyd, leaders of the Care Hub here at UVU. Tune in to learn all about the amazing resources available for students and faculty with regards to access to food!

