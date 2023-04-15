Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 12 | Expanding intellectual Health through UVU’s Clubs

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black discusses the benefits of clubs as a student. Utah Valley University has a ton of clubs to choose from, and with so many options, theres bound to be one for you!

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related