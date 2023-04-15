Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 12 | Expanding intellectual Health through UVU’s Clubs

April 14, 2023 Natalie Black
The text "Wellness for Wolverines" over a group of people gardening
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black discusses the benefits of clubs as a student. Utah Valley University has a ton of clubs to choose from, and with so many options, theres bound to be one for you!

