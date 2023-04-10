Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 11 | Spiritual Wellness with Interfaith

April 10, 2023 Natalie Black
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black sits down with  special guest Jay to discuss the Interfaith council at Utah Valley University. Through clubs, inclusivity practices, and other gatherings, this group can be an amazing opportunity to understand others and your own worldview!

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

More Stories

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 8 | Where’s the Water Cooler?

April 10, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 10 | Think About It: Getting Familiar with AI

April 1, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 7 | What Does it All Meme?

March 30, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 9 | The Wellness Impact of Animals

March 24, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 6 | Spring Celebrations

March 24, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 8 | Five Ways to have Spiritual Health

March 20, 2023 Natalie Black

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.