Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 11 | Spiritual Wellness with Interfaith

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black sits down with special guest Jay to discuss the Interfaith council at Utah Valley University. Through clubs, inclusivity practices, and other gatherings, this group can be an amazing opportunity to understand others and your own worldview!

