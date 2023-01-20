Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 1 | Setting Yourself Up for Success

2 days ago Natalie Black
A graphic of a student with graded papers and a planner

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! We at the Review hope that you’re settling in to the new semester nicely. To help you out, host Natalie Black does a deep dive on what it means to set yourself up for success. Tune in to hear the top tips to ensure a fulfilling new year!

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter and search us up on FaceBook.

Subscribe to our Podcast! You can find Wellness for Wolverines on Spotify,  Buzzsprout, and on our website.

Cover Art: the title "Wellness for Wolverines" occupies the top third while two people ride a tandem bike beneath
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 1 | Golden Globes

3 days ago Meg McKellar

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 14 | 2022 Wrapped

1 month ago Meg McKellar

Wolvering Buzz | Special Interview with Gary Herbert and Justin JonesWolvering Buzz |

1 month ago Matthew Drachman

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 9

1 month ago Gavin Lee

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 14 | Social Wellness in the Winter

1 month ago Jefferson Albright

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 12 | Dead Week, Fall 2022

2 months ago Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.