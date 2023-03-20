Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 8 | Five Ways to have Spiritual Health

March 20, 2023 Natalie Black
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, host Natalie Black discusses “spiritual health,” one of the slices of the wellness wheel. With five different tips on finding more peace in your life, be sure to tune in!

Wellness for Wolverines has a new episode each Friday, so be sure to tune in next week! In the meantime, give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook and at www.uvureview.com

Tags: ,

More Stories

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 5 | Culture Kaleidoscope

March 16, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 7 | It All Comes Down to Good Food

March 7, 2023 Natalie Black

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 6 | Think About It: The Infinite Consequences of Infinite Scrolling

February 24, 2023 Natalie Black

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 5 | Therapy 101

February 17, 2023 Natalie Black

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 4 | The Importance of Sleep

February 10, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment

February 10, 2023 Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.