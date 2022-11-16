Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 12 | Top Tips for Social Wellness

7 hours ago Meg McKellar
The text "Wellness for Wolverines" over a group of people gardening

This week, Jefferson discusses his top tips for nurturing social health and wellness! Whether you’re an extravert and love socializing, or more of an introvert, social health is an important part of living a well-rounded life. Tune in to hear how to foster your own social life!

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter and search us up on FaceBook.

Subscribe to our Podcast! You can find Wellness for Wolverines on Spotify,  Buzzsprout, and on our website.

COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

More Stories

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 10 | Marvel Fatigue

3 days ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 10 | The Beginning of the End (of Semester)

6 days ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 11 | Meditation and Breathing

6 days ago Jefferson Albright

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 9 | Swing your Partner Round and Round

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 7

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 5 | Interview with Burgess Owens

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.