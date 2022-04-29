Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 6



For our final episode of the Spring semester, we sat down with Aaron Stanger. He’s a current student at UVU, finishing up a degree in Psychology. This discussion was about how the combination and balance of “body, mind, and spirit” make all the difference for overall wellness. Listen in to hear his tips, tricks, and advice for living healthier. He encourages all of us to do what we love! We will be back for the Fall 2022 Semester, we’re hoping that you all have a wonderful summer.



Subscribe To This Podcast!

BuzzSprout: https://wellnessforwolverines.buzzsprout.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2YG2GsVUO45wp3wqzIXrvv

Continue Reading