Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 4

9 hours ago Crystal Pugina


This week, we’re sitting down with Genevieve Richards, the Sustainability Coordinator for UVU.  We discuss how students can be sustainable, how UVU is sustainable, learn more about upcoming projects and events, etc.  From goals to reduce our carbon footprint to recycling practices, there is a lot happening to be more sustainable.  Listen in to learn more!

Here’s the URL to UVU’s Sustainability website: https://www.uvu.edu/sustainability/ 
Find them on Instagram @sustainability.uvu 

Subscribe To This Podcast!
BuzzSprout: https://wellnessforwolverines.buzzsprout.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2YG2GsVUO45wp3wqzIXrvv

