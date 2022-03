It’s Women’s History Month, so we’re sitting down for an interview with Sabryne Kelly from the Women of UVU and telling you about what that group is all about. The topic of conversation ranges from the importance of women finishing their degrees, to women’s health, mental health in general, and how to get involved with the Women of UVU. Listen in to learn more!



