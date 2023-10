Reading Time: < 1 minutes

On today’s episode Natalie is joined by a licensed therapist that graduated from the psychology program here at UVU! Linda helps us through ways to get started with therapy, why it could be for you and how it can help you stay sane throughout your college years and onward!

Make sure to view campus resources for different types of mental health services: https://www.uvu.edu/studenthealth/psych/

