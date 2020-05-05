The Willy Awards (ft. special guests) | QF S2 Ep14
The final episode of Season 2 for the Quick Fire Podcast.
There’s been no sports
The Willy Awards-
- The Big Man on Campus Award: Blake Frischknecht, Men’s Soccer, WAC POY
- The Play of the Year: Isaiah White’s game-winner at Wyoming, Men’s Basketball
- The Politically Correct Award to Describe The Best Female Athlete (PCADBFA Award): Sophomore Kazna Tarawhiti, Volleyball, led the WAC in kills (AGAIN) and made the All-WAC First Team (AGAIN). She repeats as the winner of this award.
- The Bleeds Green Team Award: UVU XC & Track and Field, the men claimed their fifth WAC title in seven years while the women finished as runner-up. Both also placed in the top-15 in the NCAA Mountain Regional as well. For indoor T&F, the men placed second and the women placed fourth in the WAC Championships.
- The UVU Athletics Newcomer of the Year Award: Dan Nielson, Women’s Basketball Head Coach
- The Coaching In-Style Award: Greg Maas, UVU Men’s Soccer as repeat winner of this award
- Our “smells like peppermint” award goes to UVU’s UCCU Ballpark
- Team Spirit Award: Our person, Willy the Wolverine as repeat winner of this award
- Most Improved Team: Women’s Soccer, They were +6 in wins compared to previous season and were the No. 2 seed in the WAC tournament
- Best Hype Person in Athletics of the Year Award: Brad Kitchen, Men’s Basketball, earned a scholarship as walk-on and was the most enthusiastic at all times.
- The “Getting Over Your Feelings Award”: Donovan Mitchell
- The Bryant Reeves “Big Country” Award: Kyle McDonald, EIC of One team, All Green and WAC Hoops Digest
- The “Ethan Young” Award (given to the best producer): Ethan Young
Credits:
Hosts: Andrew Creer and Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young winner of the “Ethan Young” Award
Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 05/05/20)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.