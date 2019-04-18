The Shannon Mussett DND Tell All | Banter Episode 8

Shannon Mussett has been hiding too many secrets from her students. In this exclusive episode of Banter, three UVU Revu Journalists get some answers about DND and Philosophy.

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the journalists and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of UVU, The UVU Revu, or any of its affiliates.

Makes sure you subscribe for new shows/episodes coming soon!

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu

ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4

GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:

Staring: Sonny Martin, Brandee Watters, and Ethan Young

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Air Date: 04/17/19)