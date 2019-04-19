The Rise Of The Mad Dog | QF Episode 13

The UVU Review:

1. The Mad Dog is here and ready to win. UVU has hired former Los Angeles Lakers player and assistant coach Mark Madsen. What’re your thoughts on the hire and expectations?

2. UVU Baseball dropped their mid-week game against in-state rival Utah at Smith’s ballpark. Outlook on the last month of the season?

3. UVU wrestling boasts top-25 attendance for second straight year

4. UVU has partnered with KSL TV to digitally deliver its home athletic events through streaming on on the KSL TV app and on KSLsports.com.