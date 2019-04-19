The Rise Of The Mad Dog | QF Episode 13

The UVU Review:
1. The Mad Dog is here and ready to win. UVU has hired former Los Angeles Lakers player and assistant coach Mark Madsen. What’re your thoughts on the hire and expectations?
2. UVU Baseball dropped their mid-week game against in-state rival Utah at Smith’s ballpark. Outlook on the last month of the season?
3. UVU wrestling boasts top-25 attendance for second straight year
4. UVU has partnered with KSL TV to digitally deliver its home athletic events through streaming on on the KSL TV app and on KSLsports.com.
1. https://twitter.com/4hill2018/status/1118546138951344130
2. https://twitter.com/TermineRadio/status/1118379694687182849
3. https://twitter.com/rgiss11/status/1118548052350865408
4. https://twitter.com/utahjazzman47/status/1118043002193104898
5. https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1117993721327431681
Final Stretch (National Story): Is Giannis the next big thing – if not, who challenges him?
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 04/19/19)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.