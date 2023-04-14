The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 9 | Critic Culture

April 14, 2023 Meg McKellar
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at UVU. In the wake of the Mario movie, this week, hosts Meg and Michael chat about film critics and how much their opinions should influence your own. Should you read reviews before you watch a show? Tune in to hear their thoughts.

