The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 8 | Where’s the Water Cooler?

April 10, 2023 Meg McKellar
Two people stand at a watercooler
Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at Utah Valley University. This week, hosts Meg McKellar and Michael Adams discuss the idea of water cooler shows, the TV shows and movies that everyone seems to have seen. With the rise of streaming services, the oversaturation of media makes it difficult to have hugely culturally relevant series. Tune in to hear why this may be the case!

