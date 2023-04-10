The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 8 | Where’s the Water Cooler?

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at Utah Valley University. This week, hosts Meg McKellar and Michael Adams discuss the idea of water cooler shows, the TV shows and movies that everyone seems to have seen. With the rise of streaming services, the oversaturation of media makes it difficult to have hugely culturally relevant series. Tune in to hear why this may be the case!



Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

