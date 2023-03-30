The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 7 | What Does it All Meme?

March 30, 2023 Meg McKellar
A recreation of the "this is fine" meme, featuring a person sitting at a dining table with a mug, surrounded by flames
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar takes a deep dive into a modern cultural phenomenon: Memes. Though these images appear to have become relevant in the last few decades, meme culture spans centuries. Tune in to learn more!

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow on social media! We’re on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on Facebook as UVU Review.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 9 | The Wellness Impact of Animals

March 24, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 6 | Spring Celebrations

March 24, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 8 | Five Ways to have Spiritual Health

March 20, 2023 Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 5 | Culture Kaleidoscope

March 16, 2023 Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 7 | It All Comes Down to Good Food

March 7, 2023 Natalie Black

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 6 | Think About It: The Infinite Consequences of Infinite Scrolling

February 24, 2023 Natalie Black

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.