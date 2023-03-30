The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 7 | What Does it All Meme?
Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar takes a deep dive into a modern cultural phenomenon: Memes. Though these images appear to have become relevant in the last few decades, meme culture spans centuries. Tune in to learn more!
