The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 7 | What Does it All Meme?

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the Arts and Culture podcast here at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar takes a deep dive into a modern cultural phenomenon: Memes. Though these images appear to have become relevant in the last few decades, meme culture spans centuries. Tune in to learn more!

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow on social media! We’re on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on Facebook as UVU Review.

Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related