The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 6 | Spring Celebrations

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast from the UVU Review! This week, host Meg McKellar discusses some of the interesting and unique celebrations of spring from history and around the globe. Ranging from the Romans, the Persians, and even present day celebrations from Sweden, Spring is a great time to start fresh and celebrate!



Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

