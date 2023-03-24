The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 6 | Spring Celebrations

March 24, 2023 Meg McKellar
Someone walking through a spring scene
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast from the UVU Review! This week, host Meg McKellar discusses some of the interesting and unique celebrations of spring from history and around the globe. Ranging from the Romans, the Persians, and even present day celebrations from Sweden, Spring is a great time to start fresh and celebrate!

