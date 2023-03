Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast of the UVU Review! This week, Meg McKellar and Daniel Obinyan sit down and talk about some of the hottest new shows available to watch this year on streaming services!

Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

