The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 3 | AI Art and it’s Impact on the Modern World

18 hours ago Meg McKellar
Two students look at the portrait of Mona Lisa, but she is comprised of numeric 1's and 0's

Cover art created by Kennedy Dalsing

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine! This week, host Meg McKellar sits down with guests William Burnett and Kaia McClure to discuss AI art; where it started, and where it’s going! Be sure to check out our other articles and upcoming broadcast for more perspectives on this new tech!

Cover Art: Green curtains part to reveal a wolverine wearing a monocle with the text" "The Cultured Wolverine" above
