The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 1 | Golden Globes

3 days ago Meg McKellar
A graphic of a golden globe award on a green carpet

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the podcast for all things arts and culture at Utah Valley University! This last week, Hollywood had their Golden Globes ceremony, a long-standing tradition celebrating accomplishments in film and TV. However, after backlash from the previous year, there are a lot of controversies surrounding the broadcast. Tune in to hear all the details and to get a nice summary of the outcomes!

Cover Art: Green curtains part to reveal a wolverine wearing a monocle with the text" "The Cultured Wolverine" above
