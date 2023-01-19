The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 1 | Golden Globes

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the podcast for all things arts and culture at Utah Valley University! This last week, Hollywood had their Golden Globes ceremony, a long-standing tradition celebrating accomplishments in film and TV. However, after backlash from the previous year, there are a lot of controversies surrounding the broadcast. Tune in to hear all the details and to get a nice summary of the outcomes!



