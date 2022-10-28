The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 8 | Creepy or Campy?

Gearing up for Halloween, host Meg McKellar sits down with fellow student Jessa Wright to talk about horror in film. Wright is a student in the Digital Cinema program at UVU. She has experience writing and directing horror, and offers a lot of insight into the spooky world of thrillers. The two examine what it is the makes scary movies scary and talk shop about Halloween!

Since this episode does discuss themes of horror, we’d like to offer a slight content warning for brief discussion of violence, psychological horror, and other disturbing events.

Don’t miss out on any of our other stories! Give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview and search us up on FaceBook!

Senior Podcast Producer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related