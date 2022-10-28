The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 8 | Creepy or Campy?

8 seconds ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

Gearing up for Halloween, host Meg McKellar sits down with fellow student Jessa Wright to talk about horror in film. Wright is a student in the Digital Cinema program at UVU. She has experience writing and directing horror, and offers a lot of insight into the spooky world of thrillers. The two examine what it is the makes scary movies scary and talk shop about Halloween!

Since this episode does discuss themes of horror, we’d like to offer a slight content warning for brief discussion of violence, psychological horror, and other disturbing events.

