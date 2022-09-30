The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 5 | The Evolution of Pop

1 day ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

Hello everyone, and welcome to a new episode of The Cultured Wolverine! We live in a world driven by media, and a large part of that is music. This week, Meg does a deep dive into the genre of pop music, examining what it is and where it is going.

The Cultured Wolverine is a podcast for students, by students. We’ll see you next Friday for another episode, but be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to keep in touch!

