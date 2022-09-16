The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 3 | UVU’s UTopia

3 hours ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

Welcome back to another week of The Cultured Wolverine! This week, Meg and special guest Chad take a trip to see the University’s art installation UTopia. This gallery focuses on residents of Utah and their relationship with the land. The two discuss their favorite pieces and talk about the project as a whole, sharing their experience with this exhibit.

This episode has been uploaded in two parts to ensure the whole thing is available.

