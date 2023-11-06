The Cultured Wolverine: Modern Musicals

November 6, 2023 Kyle Asman
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Let’s start our Movie Monday Reviews with a bang, focusing on the world of musicals! Join Aniela and Brock as they share their insights on three amazing movie musicals. Don’t miss out as they’re joined by the wonderful guest, Natalie Black!
Tags: ,

More Stories

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” does whatever a spider can…and more 

November 7, 2023 Elijah McPherson

Insomnia at UVU 2023 

November 6, 2023 Makayla Morrison

Wellness for Wolverines – Six ways to boost your Spiritual Health

November 3, 2023 Kyle Asman

1989 tops charts again, this time it’s (Taylor’s Version) 

November 3, 2023 Bethany Justice

UVU commenced Dia de los Muertos with ofrenda unveiling

November 3, 2023 Chase Martin

Sports at UVU – Episode 1

November 2, 2023 Kyle Asman

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.