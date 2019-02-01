Our Six Point This Episode and Interview:

Starting Three

1. UVU Men’s Basketball go 2-0 on road trip beating University of Misourri-Kansas City and Chicago State; now faces WAC newcomer Cal Baptist tonight.

2. UVU Women’s Basketball go 1-1 on home-stand losing to University of Misourri-Kansas City and avenging last year’s home loss to Chicago State; now go on the road to face Cal Baptist

3. UVU Softball has been predicted to finish 4th in the WAC this season with their first game of the season coming up next Saturday at University of Nevada Los Vegas for a tournament. They also have two women predicted on the preseason All-WAC team. After coming off of a subpar season last year where they finished with 10-4 conference record but an overall record of 21-31.

Big Two

4. Utah Jazz won 3-in-a-row, trade rumors and Donovan Mitchell playing the rising stars game.

5. BYU Football announces official schedule, including the first four games against Power 5 teams, rival Utah at home, at Tennessee, and at home against USC and Washington.

Interview With Ty Bianucci

Final Stretch

6. Super Bowl week final final predictions and headlines.