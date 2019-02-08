Our Ten Point This Episode:

Starting Five

1. Men’s basketball: snapped home winning streak.

2. Men’s basketball: UMKC tonight, Chicago State on Saturday

3. Women’s basketball: Lost first WAC game on the road against NMSU.

4. Women’s basketball: At home against UMKC and Chicago State

5. Wrestling ups and downs: beats Western Wyoming, drops big 12 opener against Fresno State. Five champions crowned the next day, with 13 on the podium overall

Big Four

6. BYU-Utah: rivalry game extended five more years, games are earlier in the year

7. Utah Jazz: Six game winning streak before Blazers. Play has improved. Rudy Gobert All-Star Conversation (+ NBA trade deadline)

8. Should the Jazz make a move? For who?

9. Which NBA trade prospects intrigue you the most?

Final Stretch

10. Super Bowl Predictions, thoughts on the playoffs

+ Overtime Random Mystery Article!

Makes sure you subscribe for new shows/episodes coming soon!

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu

ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4

GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Air Date: 01/25/19)