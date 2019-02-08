Our Ten Point This Episode:
Starting Five
1. Men’s basketball: snapped home winning streak.
2. Men’s basketball: UMKC tonight, Chicago State on Saturday
3. Women’s basketball: Lost first WAC game on the road against NMSU.
4. Women’s basketball: At home against UMKC and Chicago State
5. Wrestling ups and downs: beats Western Wyoming, drops big 12 opener against Fresno State. Five champions crowned the next day, with 13 on the podium overall
Big Four
6. BYU-Utah: rivalry game extended five more years, games are earlier in the year
7. Utah Jazz: Six game winning streak before Blazers. Play has improved. Rudy Gobert All-Star Conversation (+ NBA trade deadline)
8. Should the Jazz make a move? For who?
9. Which NBA trade prospects intrigue you the most?
Final Stretch
10. Super Bowl Predictions, thoughts on the playoffs
+ Overtime Random Mystery Article!
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 01/25/19)
