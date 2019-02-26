Let’s Not Bring Up The Superbowl | QF Episode 7

Our Ten Points This Episode:
Starting Five:
1. Men’s basketball: UVU storms back, takes 76-64 road win over UTRGV
2. Women’s basketball: UVU overcomes 14-point deficit, rolls to 72-57 win
3. Baseball: UVU splits Monday DH behind ninth-inning homer from Sims
4. Softball: Lost six in a row, played in two tournaments
5. Hockey: Won first match against USU in program history to finish off the season
Big Four:
6. Trade Deadline Recap
7. Utah Jazz kicking off last two months of the season Friday
8. Professional football in Utah; AAF Salt Lake City Stallions
9. Tournament Hopes for Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State and UVU
Final Stretch:
10. Bracketology- NCAA tournament prep 4 Sunday’s away from selection show
Overtime: Italian Soccer Heartbreak
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 02/23/19)