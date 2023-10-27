Halloween Special Part 1 : Movie Madness

October 27, 2023 Kyle Asman
Reading Time: < 1 minute
With Halloween drawing near and the spooky season in full swing, there’s no better way to embrace the thrill than with a lineup of terrifying films. Tune in as Aniela discusses with Brock and Chase the top picks for this season, featuring three timeless horror classics and three recent spine-chilling releases that are an absolute must-watch!
