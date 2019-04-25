Getting to know Mark “Mad Dog” Madsen | QF Episode 14

The first exclusive interview with the Mad Dog on Quickfire. Hear stories about him playing basketball for the Lakers, playing basketball with Shaq, and his expectations for UVU’s basketball team.
Makes sure you subscribe for new shows/episodes coming soon! (Including the Willie Awards)
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 04/25/19)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.