Getting to know Mark “Mad Dog” Madsen | QF Episode 14

The first exclusive interview with the Mad Dog on Quickfire. Hear stories about him playing basketball for the Lakers, playing basketball with Shaq, and his expectations for UVU’s basketball team.

Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Air Date: 04/25/19)