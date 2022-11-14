Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 11 | Happy Thanksgiving!

This week Sam and Tevin fill you in on all the events happening on campus this week and discuss the upcoming end of semester! Just a reminder, campus will be closed on the 24 and 25! We hope you enjoy your thanksgiving break, and hope that you know how thankful we are for YOU!

Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

