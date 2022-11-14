Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 11 | Happy Thanksgiving!

4 hours ago Meg McKellar
An orange background with the text "Wolverine Pack." On either side is an image of a turkey and a slice of pumpkin pie

This week Sam and Tevin fill you in on all the events happening on campus this week and discuss the upcoming end of semester! Just a reminder, campus will be closed on the 24 and 25! We hope you enjoy your thanksgiving break, and hope that you know how thankful we are for YOU!

Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

More Stories

UVU Review interviews students about BeReal app

9 hours ago Kaia McClure

Campus Crime Reports 10-11-22: fraud and lewd occurrences

23 hours ago Lexi Vassilaros

Really Really Free Market makes a third appearance in Provo

3 days ago Grace Simpson

2022 Midterm Results

3 days ago Ashley Nash

A final design is chosen for the new Utah state flag

3 days ago Ashley Nash

The Clue board game was brought to life as students solve campus mystery

6 days ago Jefferson Albright

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.