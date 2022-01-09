UVUSA releases schedule for student fee hearings

The Student Council is involved with decisions regarding annual meetings on student fees. Photo by Matthew Drachman.

The Utah Valley University Student Association (UVUSA) is set to convene this week to begin the first of many hearings that will decide next year’s student fees.

As mentioned by The Review in previous pieces, student fees are charges given to students on top of tuition to fund various services available on campus. These fees include charges to maintain Student Health Services and The Campus Rec Center, among other things.

These hearings are important because they lay the groundwork for what fees will look like in the coming year. UVUSA will decide if fees will go up or down for students, or if new fees need to be added or eliminated. According to the fee summary for the 2021- 2022 academic year, fees were the lowest they had been in five years.

“I’d tell the students to get informed about the student fees they pay so that they can better hold their representatives and university accountable,” said Karen Magaña-Aguado, Student Body President of UVU, when asked what she wanted students to know.

“When I began to get informed about where student fees go, I also learned so much about the resources I get on campus. Did you know that the UTA access we get by being a student at UVU costs the average person $90/month? Right now, students pay no more than $7 a semester for UTA through student fees,” Magaña-Aguado stated.

Student fee hearings are set to begin on Jan. 13 in the student council chamber; with two hearings scheduled for that day. The first begins at 1:15 p.m. with a presentation from Campus Recreation. The second hearing will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will hear from the Student Life and Wellness Center.

The next hearing will convene Jan. 20 and will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a presentation for student programs. This includes things like UVUSA, student media, clubs and volunteer service-learning. The session will conclude with a presentation on building bonds & the UTA at 1:45 p.m..

The final hearing will take place on Jan. 27 and will begin with Student Health Services at 1:15 p.m.. Next will be athletics at 1:45 p.m. and finally, at 2:15 p.m., UVUSA will hear from the arts.

The final student proposal for student fees will be voted on by the student council during their Feb. 3 meeting at 1 p.m.. If passed it will go to the president’s counsel for approval.

“The hearings are open to the public, so students are more than welcome to stop by [the student council chamber] and listen to the presentations,” said Magaña-Aguado.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the UVUSA and your student council members.