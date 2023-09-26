UVU’s new Engineering Building

Reading Time: 2 minutes The College of Engineering and Technology (CET) has announced a new building specifically designed for students pursuing degrees in civil, computer, electrical and mechanical engineering.

The College of Engineering and Technology (CET) has announced that it has “outgrown its current facilities.” A new engineering building has been announced. The new 180,000-square-foot, five-story building will be located on UVU’s Orem Campus. As of 2020, the number of engineering students was around 4,512, with nearly half of the students pursuing degrees in civil, computer, electrical and mechanical engineering. This number continues to grow. With students in CET currently being educated in the Computer Science Building, the need for a new space has arisen.

According to UVU’s Engineering Building webpage, the new building will provide:

Enhanced, collaborative learning environments using modular and flexible furnishings and spaces to accommodate emerging technologies

Experiential educational spaces and program-specific classrooms and labs that allow hands-on learning experiences

Manufacturing facilities with designing, testing and fabrication capabilities

The total building cost is estimated at $88 million. $25 million of this has already been donated by Qualtrics co-founder, Scott M. Smith, and his wife Karen Smith. The new building will be named the Scott M. Smith Engineering and Technology Building, and the college’s name will be changed to the Smith College of Engineering and Technology.

“Karen and I are delighted to support UVU and its students in this way,” Scott Smith said. “Utah County is a special place for us. Our families settled Utah County in pioneer days, our children were raised here, and we started Qualtrics in our home in Provo. We want to give back in a way that will make an impact, honor my profession, and make Utah County a better place to live. We found the perfect match with UVU.”

The plans include smart sensors “to monitor structural loading, heat gain and heat loss, and vital internal and external environmental factors.” It will also include interactive environments where students can collaborate, study and participate in events. Since UVU’s enrollment rate has steadily risen over the years, this building will provide an excellent opportunity for engineering majors to engage in their academic careers in their own space.

