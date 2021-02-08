UVU to open Young Living Alumni Center

In late January, UVU and Young Living Essential Oils announced the planned construction of a new 31,000-square-foot alumni center.

The new center is being funded in part by a $4.5 million donation from Young Living, and will serve as a hub for campus activity. In addition to a state-of-the-art events center for gatherings, the building will also house the institutional advancement department.

“This significant gift will be truly transformational as Institutional Advancement seeks to scale its operations to meet the enormous growth of the university,” said Scott Cooksey, vice president of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the UVU Foundation.

In addition, the building will also serve as the central location for all UVU executive functions, including the executive lecture series and legislative leadership meetings.

This gift marks the first time Young Living has made a major contribution to the campus.

“We are thrilled to be a member of the UVU community and hope this gift will provide countless wonderful experiences for alumni and others who come to campus to enjoy these facilities,” Mary Young, CEO of Young Living, said.

“What impresses me and truly sets UVU apart from other universities … is its unwavering commitment to providing a diverse student body with opportunities to advance themselves and their family through education,” Young said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the building took place on Jan. 29 and is estimated for completion in spring 2022.

Those looking for updates on the project can find them here.

Senior Staff Writer Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.