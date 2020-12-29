UVU to launch Wolverines Elevated in the fall

1 day ago Isaac Robinson

Photo: Curtis Miner Architecture

This coming fall semester, UVU will be launching Wolverines Elevated, a certification program for adults with intellectual disabilities.

In October, the university accepted a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create the program. The 3-year certification is focused on encouraging self-determination and independent living. By the time students complete the program, they will ideally be ready to pursue other certifications offered by the university. 

“The transition to college from high school is always challenging for any student,” said Dr. Jane Carlson, Director of UVU Autism Center. The main goal of Wolverines Elevated will be to aid in that transition from high school to college, eventually helping students with disabilities to be more successful as they continue in their studies. 

According to UVU’s Center for Autism, if the first year is successful the program will gradually add more students in each cohort, with a goal of having 10-12 students by the third year. 

Wolverines Elevated is now accepting applications for fall 2021 semester, which can be found here, and must be postmarked by Jan. 22, 2021. Five to seven students will be accepted for fall semester, and acceptance letters will be mailed out by March 19.

