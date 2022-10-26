UVU to build new $20 million dollar soccer stadium, UCCU contributes large sum

Renderings of what the new stadium will look like once completed. Rendering from UVU.

UVU has announced a new soccer stadium to be called the “UCCU Stadium,” after being given a large sum by Utah Community Credit Union.

Utah Valley University has announced plans to build a 20 million dollar soccer stadium just west of Clyde field.

Set to take up 22,000 square feet of space, this stadium will have the capacity to seat nearly 3,000 people. It will also include further auditions such as 10 luxury sweets and 400 additional chair back seats and plaza seating.

The announcement came during the university’s planned President’s Scholarship Ball, where it was also announced that the university received the single biggest donation in its history, 28.5 million from its longtime partner, Utah Community Credit Union. These donations come as a part of the UVU Evergreen initiative.

“An investment in UVU is an investment in the future,” Bret VanAusdal, UCCU CEO, stated during the ball. “It provides tremendous benefits for our children, families, and the entire state, especially since 80% of UVU students are from Utah, and the vast majority settle here after graduation, contributing to our local workforce, industries, and communities.”

As this story develops, the UVU Review will publish further information as it becomes available.

