UVU Students to assist in iconic race car rebuild in memoriam of the late Don Cash Jr.

15 hours ago Madisen Crandall

Photo by August Miller

Students of the UVU Transportation and Technologies department will collaborate with faculty and other industry professionals to restore the iconic “Bombshell Betty” racecar. 

“Bombshell Betty,” the 1952 Buick which has broken world records over the past several years, is to be restored with the intention of more world record fame. The goal of the restoration project is to break the 200 mph mark at the upcoming Speed Week event in Sept. 2021.

The project is dedicated to Don Cash Jr., who in the years preceding his tragic death on the summit of Mount Everest in 2019, had begun revamping his beloved race car. Cash Jr., was a lifelong resident of Utah who had a knack for adventure and an excitement for pushing the limits in life.

“It’s an emotional ride for us to complete this car. I can’t help but think Don is looking down on us and smiling to see his car being completed,” said Jeff Holm, UVU Transportation Technology Professional in residence and a close friend of the late Don Cash Jr. 

The project, which was initialized by Cash junior’s Father, Don Cash Sr. and daughter Danielle, began on Oct. 15. And according to Holm, it has offered those students who are lucky enough to be a part of it “the opportunity to learn project and time management, teamwork, organization, hard work, and the satisfaction of completing a job.”

“Bombshell Betty” is set to race down the Bonneville Speedway during the annual Speed Week event in Sept. 2021. At the completion of this project, the hope is that this pioneering run will emulate the very attitude friends and family claim Cash junior had himself. An attitude which “pushes the limits and loves to explore life.” To follow the progress of this project and to learn more about Don Cash Jr.’s legacy, click here.

Tags: ,

More Stories

UVU prepares for the shift to remote learning for the duration of the semester

6 days ago Connor Lindeman

UVU students react to new testing requirements

1 week ago Isaac Robinson

Transient man caught trespassing on campus for 5th time this year

1 week ago Connor Lindeman

Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism hosts fourth annual art gallery

2 weeks ago Madisen Crandall

UVU Professor finds ways to identify contract cheaters

3 weeks ago Jason Awerkamp

The most recent COVID-19 mandates and what they mean for students

3 weeks ago Madisen Crandall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.