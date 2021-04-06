UVU speaks out against racism towards the AAPI community

On March 18, UVU sent out an email to students. This message was prompted by the increase in violence towards the Asian community in the past year and the mass shooting that took place in Georgia on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, which left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

The letter, signed by president Tuminez and Dr. Belinda ‘Otukolo-Saltban, UVU’s Chief Inlclusion and Diversity Officer, described that hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is not accepted or tolerated at UVU. The email read, “This is not who we are or who we aspire to become. We invite us all to increase our understanding of these issues through education, dialogue, and deep reflection.”

If a student experiences, hears or sees any acts of racism, the letter urges them to report these incidents to the Bias Education Support Team (BEST). Students can also reach out to the dean of students, and staff and employees can reach out to the UVU Inclusion & Diversity office.

The letter concluded by saying, “In solidarity with the broader community, we denounce hatred, misogyny, racism, and violence inflicted on the Asian and Asian American communities. We will continue to work together to build an inclusive environment and a community of respect, understanding, and compassion.”

The letter can be accessed here.