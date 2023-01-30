UVU remains committed to helping students find housing

UVU’s Housing Services help students from all demographics to find housing, buy and sell contracts, as well as understand the legality of lease agreements.

Resources for housing are available to all UVU students through the UVU Housing Services program.

The Review had the chance to sit down with Matthew Robins, program director of Housing Services, about how they are helping students.

As Robins says, “UVU doesn’t own any housing on or off campus,” a factor that makes UVU unique to nearby universities. The housing complexes surrounding UVUs are privately owned and operated. However, UVU stands in as a third party to help students to find housing and to give information necessary to assist in this process.

The program has put together its yearly housing guide that has maps around UVU and other housing options along UTA bus lines. This guide can be found outside the Housing Services office in SL 214. It also includes every major complex with all their contact info, prices and amenities each place offers. Making it accessible for students to see all of their options and possibilities.

Not only do they help single students, but on their website, they have resources for married and family housing, LGBT+ friendly, graduate and professional and homeless and displaced housing. If students need help finding housing, or want to talk to someone about their housing needs for the future, they can visit the Hall of Flags on Feb. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to speak to several different landlords who can answer housing-related questions.

Robins also stated that if students need assistance in understanding a lease agreement and have questions about it, they can schedule an appointment with housing services to discuss all of the details involved.

You can find the UVU Housing office at SL 214, or follow them on Instagram @UVUHousing. Information can also be found on their website.

