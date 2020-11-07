UVU pens letter to students on the election, unity.

The U.S. general elections took place on Nov. 3. (Photo by Connor Lindeman)

UVU leadership sent out a letter to students and faculty encouraging unity and inclusion amidst the ongoing election on Nov. 2.

The letter, signed by President Astrid Tuminez and other key leaders, encouraged students to remember the values that make campus a special place.

“We value and encourage freedom of speech and expression, knowing that such an environment cultivates learning, understanding, and individual growth,” the letter said. “Acts of bias, bigotry, discrimination, or hate speech on our campus or our classroom spaces, whether they be face-to-face or online, are inconsistent with our values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Students, faculty and staff were asked to learn about viewpoints different than their own, as well as respect those who have differing political opinions.

“Engaging with those of differing viewpoints, when motivated by a quest for understanding, provides an opportunity for creative solutions to today’s problems that will better serve us all in the future. We encourage and expect collegiality and mutual respect among students, faculty, and staff,” the letter continues.

UVU maintained that their goal is to create a healthy and safe environment on campus, while promoting unity and equality among all.

“Our goal is first and foremost to ensure a safe and healthy environment where unimpeded learning and work occur,” the letter said. “Let us continue to unite in our pursuit of freedom and the common good while working together to ensure an equitable and inclusive environment.”

A list of resources was provided for the convenience of those who feel deeply concerned, stressed or are experiencing heightened emotions because of the election and COVID-19. The list, as well as the full letter, can be accessed here.

