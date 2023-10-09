UVU offers several resources to help get students through midterms

Reading Time: 2 minutes Check out several of UVU’s resources to help through midterms. Options include the Writing Center, Language Lab, Math Lab, and online tutoring in science, business, and computer technology, as well as an event page with weekly events to help ease the stress of midterms.

With the fall semester in full swing, midterms tend to hit hard after a relaxing summer. Luckily, UVU has a number of resources students can take advantage of to make the heavy stress of midterms seem lighter.

UVU offers several tutoring options to help achieve success. UVU’s Writing Center, located at FL 208 in the Fulton Library, is the perfect place for anyone looking to enhance their essays, creative works, or any written project. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, 7 p.m. on the weekdays for in-person visits, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for online appointments. Check out the Writing Center’s Writing Fellows program for more in-depth help from faculty on subjects including nursing, engineering, science and more. Visit the Fugal Writing Center’s website at: https://www.uvu.edu/writingcenter/ for additional information.

UVU’s Math Lab, located in LA-201, is a great place to work through any tough equation. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays for in-person help — no appointment needed. The Math Lab offers a wide database of handouts so you can easily access tough equations needed to pass those midterms. There are even online appointments available on their website at: https://www.uvu.edu/mathlab/. Check for handout information and additional online appointment hours.

The Language Lab has several tutors fluent in languages including ASL, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. While the current Language Lab is under construction, all appointments are moved online with a variety of times available. To check a tutor’s availability go to https://www.uvu.edu/lang/lab/index.html. Some tutors are even willing to find an alternative spot to meet in person if needed. Group sessions are available upon request.

There are also several online tutoring options for subjects in science, business, engineering and technology, and computer science. Visit https://www.uvu.edu/academictutoring/tutoring.html to make an appointment today. Some sciences, such as anatomy, offer open labs for any extra study help. Reach out to a professor for further information on open labs.

For a personal space to study, UVU’s Fulton Library has several study rooms available for reservation. Offering a perfect place to record presentations, have online meetings, or work problems out using each room’s whiteboards. Fulton Library study rooms are available for reservation at https://uvu.libcal.com/reserve/flgroup. Personal study pods are available in the Fulton Library on the first and third floors, no reservation is needed. The Scott C. Keller Building is another great study room resource, housing study rooms sprawled through the second and fourth floors—no reservation necessary.

Not only does UVU have a wide array of resources to help you ace your midterms, but they also host many events to help get through the stress of hard work. From movie nights to sports events, check out UVU’s event page here: https://www.uvu.edu/events/.

