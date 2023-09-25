UVU Mental Health Services

Reading Time: < 1 minutes This month is suicide prevention month, and there are many events around campus to help students.

Next month, on Oct. 27, UVU will be hosting a hybrid conference on mental health with Sean Astin as the keynote speaker and Nadine Burke Harris as the plenary speaker.

Astin, who is well-known for his role as Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings,” has served on the board of several non-profit organizations, including the National Center for Family Literacy. A vocal advocate for mental health awareness, Astin is an energetic, passionate speaker who promotes a culture of volunteerism to all audiences.

Harris is a founder of the Center for Youth Wellness and was the former Surgeon General of California.

Harris is an award-winning physician, researcher and public health leader who has spent her career on the front lines of some of our world’s most pressing public health challenges.

This is both an in-person and virtual conference that people can attend no matter where they are.

Admission to current UVU students is free, and general registration is $95.

Find mental health resources through UVU’s Mental Health Services and Crisis Services in the student health center. Call 833-372-3388 to contact a SafeUT counselor for crises or concerns. They also have an app that provides real-time crisis intervention for students through a live chat, and gives a confidential tip line.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. To meet with a counselor, call Student Health Services at 801-863-8876, M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and notify them of an emergency situation for priority scheduling.

The university has professionals who are ready to help individuals in crisis. You can also share your concern by sending an e-mail to [email protected] and listing the subject as “Concerned About A Student”.

