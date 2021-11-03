UVU Events Weekly

UVU offers a wide range of events for students outside of class; this article contains information about events held at UVU from Nov. 1 through Nov 6.

Utah Valley University offers a wide range of events for students to engage in outside of class, this article contains information about events held at UVU from Nov. 1 through Nov 6. From Monday morning waffles to James and the Giant Peach performed by the UVU theatre, there’s something for everyone to participate in. Take advantage of the opportunities this week to meet new friends, try new food, or learn something new.

Monday, Nov. 1

Monday Morning Waffles

Students are welcome to free waffles, a drink, and the chance to meet other students. This event is offered by the Office of Student Action Learning every Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Student Life & Wellness Center (SLWC) demo kitchen.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Talk Story Tuesday

Talk Story Tuesday is organized by the First-Generation Student Success Center. This event is a place for students to share stories and laughs with friends. Stop by to enjoy snacks and meet other first-gen students. Talk Story Tuesday happens every first Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Losee Center Atrium, LC 405.

Tasty Tuesdays

Students can stop by the demo kitchen in the SLWC anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive a healthy sample of food prepared in the kitchen. Tasty Tuesdays are organized by Campus Recreation & Wellness.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Provo Youth Mentoring Program Orientation

This event facilitates orientation for students interested in mentoring troubled youth in the Provo Youth Mentoring Program. Students can learn about the impact they can make in a struggling student’s life. This event will be held Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. from Sep. 8 to Nov. 18 in the UVU conference room. Contact the Center for Social Impact at for more information.

Faith & Film: Spiritual Audacity

The Reflection Center is hosting a showing of Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story, within a discussion afterward about values learned. Special guests will be in attendance, and attendees can enjoy free pizza and popcorn. This event is held in SL112A on the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m, with this one being held on Nov. 3.

Thursday, Nov. 4

UVU Music: Fall Commercial Music Showcase

New music of all genres written by UVU’s own singers and songwriters will be showcased on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Nu Skin Recital Hall. Tickets are $5.00 for students.

Friday, Nov. 5

NSS- Snacks in the Situation Room

Students can come and listen to a professional in national security talk about their career and the steps it took for them to get there. Snacks will be provided and are free to attendees. Bring friends, enjoy refreshments and take advantage of the opportunity to network and ask questions. This event will be held in CB 512 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

UVU Theatre: James and the Giant Peach

The Department of Theatre will be performing their first showing of “James and the Giant Peach”in the Bastian Theatre, starting at 6:30 p.m. Student tickets are $12 each.

A Celebration of Contemporary Dance: Ririe-Woodbury and RDT in Concert

Two of Utah’s nationally recognized contemporary dance companies, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company and Repertory Dance Theatre will perform alongside students from UVU’s Department of Dance on Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets are $17 for students.

Take advantage of this week’s events to get involved with the community and celebrate UVU’s artistry, diversity, and human spirit.