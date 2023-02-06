UVU events to attend during Black History Month

UVU’s Black Student Union has many events planned on campus for Black History Month.

In a statement published with their event schedule, the African Diaspora said, “We invite you to explore the African diaspora presence throughout the world, the U.S., Utah, and UVU. Black Utah, as a community, is definitely here to stay! This month, we take up space, on and off campus to celebrate, black people, joy, excellence, history, tradition, and scholarship!”

Below are a number of events and resources to honor the triumphs and challenges of Black Utahns during Black History Month and beyond. All events are free and all are welcome.

Week of Feb. 6 through Feb. 10

Monday, Feb. 6: School of Arts, Alvin Ailey II, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., The Noorda, Smith Theatre

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Utah Black History Museum, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., LA 114

Thursday, Feb. 9: Black Love Movie Night, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., LA 114

Friday, Feb. 10: Dr. Joseph Graves Lecture, 12 p.m., SB 134

Week of Feb. 13 through Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Adobe Software Visit, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Adobe Office in Lehi

Thursday, Feb. 16: Sip and Paint, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., LA 114

Friday, Feb. 17, Afro Rhythms Student Dance, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Grand Ballroom

Week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 25

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Dr. Solimar Otero Talk, 1 p.m., FL 120

Thursday, Feb. 23: Dances Across the Diaspora, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Grand Ballroom

Feb. 27 through Feb. 28

Tuesday, Feb. 28: “Jersey Night,” Classic Skate, Orem, ­­9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

“Since those early days of settlement, Utah has had a small but vibrant Black community whose contributions have included farming and settling the Millcreek area, serving in the military at Fort Douglas and Fort Duchesne — including the country’s first Black general, Benjamin O. Davis Sr. — expanding railroads and mines in the state and establishing numerous businesses, churches and social groups, like the Salt Lake and Ogden branches of the NAACP”, according to KSL. Students can find the calendar and more information on the Black Student Union and African Diaspora Initiative and other Multicultural resources for students.

