UVU Care Hub’s Sub for Santa

Reading Time: < 1 minute For over 35 years, United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa has partnered with local schools and nonprofit organizations to provide gifts for children during Christmas time. UVU is now accepting applications, as well as donations, for this cause.

UVU Care Hub has partnered with United Way of Utah County for the annual Sub for Santa. Families are now allowed to apply for help, as well as provide help for those in need this holiday season.

“The Sub for Santa is seeking individuals, clubs, organizations, and departments that are interested in sponsoring a UVU family,” states the site. Sponsors are asked to provide two items of clothing, two new toys, and a book for each child in the family. Overall, it is about $100-$150 per child.

In 2022, the Sub for Santa program with United Way provided holiday support to over 4,700 children and 1,665 families in the Utah County community. UVU students wishing to apply for the program have to fill out a preliminary quiz by Monday, Nov. 27 and the application by Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Amber McGuire, director at UVU’s Care Hub, shared with The Review that “Sub for Santa, a program in partnership with United Way of Utah County, is one of my favorite programs that we do. It’s a great opportunity for our community to help other UVU students, faculty, and staff who need some extra help providing for their children this holiday season.”

“This program is unique because it is open to all UVU families with children between the ages of 18 months and 16 years old. Sponsors work with the parents to know what the kids need and then deliver the gifts unwrapped to the parents. It is non-denominational, and gifts are delivered to the parents by Dec. 15.”

For more information on Sub for Santa with UVU please contact Amber McGuire at [email protected], or call 801-863-6063 with any questions or concerns.

