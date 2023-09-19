UVU & BYU Block Party Addressed Sexual Assaults

Reading Time: 2 minutes On Friday, Sept. 15, students of UVU and BYU joined together to support survivors of sexual assault at the “Light Up the Night” block party located at UVU Fulton Library quad.

“Light Up the Night” was a co-sponsored event by UVU’s Women’s Success Center, Title IX, and The Refuge, a local non-profit organization. The event aimed to inform survivors about the many resources available to them, both on and off campus. It also addressed the growing number of sexual assaults in Utah County.

The block party included swag and cash prizes students could potentially win. Raffle tickets were read off during the event from 8-10 p.m. In between raffle drawings, the event was kept lively as a DJ played top songs. Students could grab a bite to eat from any of the food trucks available, which included: Buffalo Wild Wings, Kona Ice, Haute Burgers and Fries, and Chilean Street Food. A variety of booths were set up to give students resources on sexual assault.

Despite initial confusion about the event’s advertising, Rosie Durland, a sophomore of UVU, noted that she was “pleasantly surprised with how it turned out.” She expressed that for such a heavy topic, the event was “lighthearted in a pleasant way.” She went on to say, “If this event was done every year, at the beginning of the year, that would be really cool.” Overall, she felt that it is important for people to know their resources. This was the perfect opportunity to do that.

Abi Conger, a Junior of UVU, when asked about the event stated, “It’s really hard for people who are maltreated, so it’s nice to see like nine booths where people can get help.” When asked what she would want other students to know about this event she stated, “It’s free, there’s a lot of fun things to participate in, so there’s no reason not to come.”

UVU has ample resources available to those who face abuse. Reach out to the UVU Victim Services at uvu.edu/police/victims_advocate.php.

