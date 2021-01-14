UVU Alumni Up the Ante with an Instructional Poker Deck

4 hours ago Gabriel Toscano
Image provided by Magpie

With the rising popularity of card games during the pandemic, UVU alumni Brady Aste and Nathan Wilson envisioned a new kind of deck of cards for Texas Hold ’em poker, one that could dissolve barriers for new and casual players. 

Instead of relying on players’ (or the internet’s) knowledge of strategies, jargon and hand rankings, the casino quality cards provide useful information printed on each card face, allowing players at all levels to pick up and enjoy the game with confidence.  

In building their Magpie’s Pro Tip Playing Cards: The Poker Deck, the team consulted with a professional, Les Pendergraft, who placed 15th at the 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas, in order to hone in on meaningful information to help beginners get started while lending deeper strategic insight to more experienced players. This approach, they hope, will allow players to improve their game and enjoy quality time playing the world’s most popular card game. 

The team is running a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the project with plans to ship in May and open an online store shortly thereafter. 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Orem thrives despite economic storm of 2020

3 hours ago Connor Lindeman

Utah System of High Education releases COVID-19 testing plan for universities

3 days ago Isaac Robinson

Dum Luv set to release new single on Jan. 15

3 days ago Madisen Crandall

COVID-19 vaccinations: who is eligible, how they work and what to expect

3 days ago Madisen Crandall

Wolverines open WAC play with 98-69 loss at Cal Baptist

6 days ago Nathan Farmer

Poor free throw shooting dooms Wolverines in 70-62 loss at Weber State

2 weeks ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.