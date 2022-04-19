UVU 2022 convocation in drive-thru format

2022 convocation ceremony will be held on May 6 in a drive-thru format, in the same fashion UVU has conducted commencement ceremonies since the beginning of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of UVU Marketing.

Utah Valley University’s 2022 convocation ceremonies will be held on May 6 in a drive-thru format, which is the same way the ceremonies have been conducted since COVID-19 regulations were set into place in 2020.

The drive-thru graduation ceremony in 2020 was created to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Students drove up to a stage as their name was announced, they then left their car to receive their diploma and returned to cars filled with friends and family to celebrate. The ceremony was set up the same way in 2021, as strict COVID-19 guidelines were still in place.

As of April 2022, most COVID-19 guidelines have been removed. Indoor mask mandates are no longer in place in Utah, and UVU students are required to be vaccinated to attend classes on campus. This year’s commencement ceremony will be held in person, but convocation will continue to follow the drive-thru format, even though COVID-19 guidelines are at their most relaxed in two years.

The commencement ceremony will be held in person at 6:30 p.m. on the Fulton Library quad, after the convocation ceremonies. All graduates will gather together and UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez will give the keynote speech, according to the UVU graduation website. “The graduates will stand as a group and then be congratulated and instructed to move their tassels from the right to the left side of their caps.”

Convocation will start in the morning on May 6. Students participating in the ceremony will drive in a line to the stage, and will then exit the car before crossing the stage. “When the graduate is ready to cross the ‘stage’, they will walk up to the ‘stage’, have their name read aloud, and take one diploma cover from the table at the ‘stage,’” states the online graduation instructions. After leaving the stage, students will return to their car and are welcome to park and take photos in the designated areas.

Leslie Gae Robinson, a communications advisor at UVU stated that the students have “loved” the drive-thru ceremonies. “That’s why we’re doing it again this year,” Robinson said.

“We found that [when] doing the convocation in person, once a student’s name was read and they walked across the stage, the families were getting up and leaving,” said Robinson. “By the time we got to the last of the graduates, half of the audience was gone. So, we decided to do what the students want to do as far as convocation is concerned.”

Some students have stated they don’t like the drive-through format and are confused as to why it is continuing into this year’s ceremony. Ryan Parry will be graduating in May with a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. He received his bachelor’s degree from UVU in 2020, and shared that only his parents were able to celebrate that with him, which he said was “devastating at the time but it was understandable.”

“COVID isn’t really an excuse anymore,” Parry said. He is the first in his family to receive any type of college degree, so this ceremony is very important to Parry and his family. “I can’t pack all my friends and family into a single car. It’s dumb and it seems unnecessary to do it again,” said Parry.

Chelsea Edgar, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene, stated that she and her peers in the program were upset to find out that the convocation would be in a drive-thru format.

“After giving over 30 grand to the school and getting straight A’s, I don’t feel like a drive-thru is good enough for what I’ve accomplished,” Edgar said. “I don’t feel like it’s wrong for us to want a traditional convocation,” she continued, referring to other students in her program. “We paid for this degree, we feel like we should be celebrated.”

Edgar said that she and several other students had emailed UVU about their concerns, and received responses stating that this is what students in the past had preferred. “They told us that people in the past had preferred this, but people in the past didn’t really have a choice,” Edgar said, in reference to past ceremonies subject to COVID-19 restrictions. She mentioned that she, her peers, and faculty in the dental hygiene program had eventually stopped receiving responses from UVU on the subject.

Many of the students are from out of state, and will have families traveling long distances to be at the ceremony. “Why would I have my parents drive nine hours just to sit in a car?” Edgar added. “My family and I could dress up and drive down the street any other time, why would we want to do that for graduation?”

Out of the 40 students graduating from the dental hygiene program this year, Edgar says that only a handful of them have decided to participate in the drive-thru, not including herself. “I graduated with my bachelors in three years, I put a lot of work into it. I’m very proud to graduate from UVU because it’s a very accredited dental hygiene program,” she said. “I don’t want to drive in a car after putting in all of this work.”