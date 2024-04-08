Utah Valley University’s TRIO and first-generation organizations’ banquet night

Photo by Zachary Dart

This week, TRIO and first-generation organizations put on a banquet for the students that they serve. The Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) aim to help people who might face challenges in education. TRIO focuses on three groups: low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and students whose parents didn’t go to college. Individuals with disabilities may also be found in this category.

Their website reads, “The First-Generation Access Center uplifts first-generation students and provides opportunities for leadership, mentoring, and academic development. We work with students whose parents have not graduated with a bachelor’s degree from a college or university in the United States.”

These organizations have done so much for their students, including hosting a banquet to celebrate these students and their families. This year’s banquet keynote speaker was Linda Makin, a long-time UVU faculty member who recently retired and had been at UVU since it was called Utah Tech in Provo. She conveyed messages of resilience, perseverance and dedication that helped her get through her schooling.

She shared these messages with hope and congratulated students for going as far as they did, sometimes under the most difficult circumstances. Makin quoted the movie “While You Were Sleeping” by director Jon Turteltaub: “Life doesn’t always turn out the way you plan.”

TRIO is here to help with all your academic needs and emergency circumstances, and the first-generation success center is there to help students with financial aid and resources of that nature.

If students are interested in being part of either of these programs, you can visit their website for TRIO and First-Generation.

