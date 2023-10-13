Utah Valley University’s LGBTQ+ Student Services new location 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes LGBTQ+ Student Services has moved from the Liberal Arts building to the newly renovated Woodbury building.

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

LGBTQ+ Student Services is now in Room 112 of the Woodbury building. LGBTQ+ Student Services is designed for students seeking LGBTQIA+-related services, support and opportunities for personal growth, safety, and belonging.

“We put student needs at the center of our mission and provide resources to the UVU community seeking greater understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Bailey Baird, coordinator at LGTQ+ Student Services.

Since moving, LGBTQ+ Student Services has seen an influx of students. “We can serve way more students now, than when they were in the little dungeon closet,” said Baird. Some of the new features include more seating and a dedicated kitchen area for students.

Soon, they will also have computers that students can use in a place that might be safe for them.

Other resources that are available to LGBTQ+ students are group therapy, housing resources, the LGBT+ Opportunity Annual Scholarship and all-gender restrooms available across campus.

LGBTQ+ Student Services offers one-on-one appointments with a student services coordinator to offer counseling. Staff and faculty are also invited to visit the new center to better serve UVU students and use the space if they need to.

They have office hours for those who want to stop by and chat, but those who have scheduled an appointment will be given first priority. There is the option to meet in person or remotely on Microsoft Teams.

For more information, please visit the LGBTQ+ Student Services website, and to read The Review’s previous article on the LGBTQ+ Student Services from this semester here.

Zach is a senior at Utah Valley University, He is majoring in political science with a minor in constitutional Studies. He loves the outdoors, cars and food.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related