Utah Valley University’s Herbert Institute  

Reading Time: < 1 minutes Former Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert founded and continues to help students gain more experience in public policy.

The Gary R. Herbert Institute of Public Policy is one of UVU’s newest buildings whose mission is to increase positive civic engagement among students, policy leaders, and the community by developing future policy leaders, gathering the community to engage in respectful civic dialogue and building trust in government institutions.

The Herbert Institute focuses on conducting research to provide information to their community and to recommend evidence-based solutions to policy concerns. Currently, they are working on research projects that involve elections and wildlife conservation projects.

This institute teaches and sponsors UVU entrance from every major for state, federal, and in-house internships. They also host forums, conferences, debates, and other events together with the students, leaders, and the community to engage in respectful civic dialogue.

Former Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert is both the Herbert Institute founder and an essential part of the Herbert team. His founding pillars and vision continue to guide the Herbert Institute in our mission. His office can be found in Herbert Hall, where he serves as both an advisor for the Institute and a mentor to the Herbert Interns.

Gary Herbert was Utah’s 17th governor and served from 2009 to 2021. Governor Herbert was born and raised in Utah County and spent most of his life in Orem, Utah. In high school, he was concurrently enrolled at Utah Technical College, now Utah Valley University. Before serving as governor, he served as Utah county commissioner and lieutenant governor to Governor John Huntsman Jr.

The Herbert Institute, along with the Woodbury Executive Lecture Series, hosted Paul Ryan, a former US Speaker of the House on Oct. 5, 2023, to discuss fiscal responsibility and the American capitalist economy.

Zach is a senior at Utah Valley University, He is majoring in political science with a minor in constitutional Studies. He loves the outdoors, cars and food.

